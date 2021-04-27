The rate of recently-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County has nearly hit a level where the county could potentially roll back to Phase 2 of the state’s Healthy Washington reopening plan, based on latest data.
In their April 27 update, Clark County Public Health reported the county had 198.1 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 14 days, up from 147.6 cases per 100,000 the week prior. One of the criteria for the county maintaining its Phase 3 Healthy Washington designation is a recent case rate below 200 per 100,000, as well as having fewer than five COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 of population in the past week, according to Washington State Department of Health data.
Clark County Public Health’s April 27 update puts the county at 21,101 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began, and 945 probable cases based on positive antigen tests. There were 646 active cases of the disease reported Tuesday, which are ones still in the isolation period.
Tuesday’s update also had an additional suspected COVID-19 death — a man in his 50s, Clark County Public Health reported. It was not known if the man had underlying health conditions.
The county has seen 255 total COVID-19 deaths to date, including 226 confirmed to be due to the disease and another 29 suspected.
There were 31 individuals with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County as of Tuesday’s report, with an additional four suspected, awaiting test results.
