Thirty-one more Clark County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest count announced Monday, April 6, bringing the total to 168.
Three more individuals who tested positive for the disease have died, bringing the total to 11.
Clark County Public Health’s latest numbers were the most recent since Friday, as the department did not update over the weekend. The three new deaths were all men — one in his 80s, one in his 60s and one in his 40s.
The individual in his 40s was the first death of someone younger than 60 in Clark County, according to Public Health’s data.
According to the Washington State Department of Health, a total of 1,607 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Clark County, which based off of those numbers shows a 10.45 percent positivity rate.
There have been 48 new cases confirmed by Public Health since March 30, which was fewer than the previous Monday-to-Monday number which saw cases increase from 13 on March 23 to 110 on March 30.
