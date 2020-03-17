200318.news.coronavirus.rb.JPG
Clark County Public Health Director Alan Melnick, left, and PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Lawrence Neville, address media during a press conference March 13 on two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Clark County.

 Photo by Rick Bannan

Clark County Public Health has confirmed that two individuals have died after being confirmed to carry COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

These are the first deaths linked to the virus in Clark County.

The county health department did not provide more details other than the deaths, the first in the county it said were related to COVID-19.

At 11 a.m. Public Health scheduled a press conference, which will be aired on cvtv.org and on the CVTV Facebook page.

