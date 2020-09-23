The City of Battle Ground is taking additional steps to assist utility customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by forgiving past due water, sewer and stormwater drainage utility account balances for eligible customers. The past due amount is completely forgiven and participating customers will not need to pay it back.
The program is financed by $200,700 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are expended. Customers qualify for the program if their city utility accounts are past due with an account balance unpaid for over 30 days.
Residential customers must meet household income limits set by the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development to be eligible for the program. In Battle Ground those limits are $30,800 for a one-person household, $35,300 for a two-person household, $39,600 for a three-person household, and $43,950 for a four-person household. The qualifying income levels continue to increase with additional household members, up to $58,050 for an eight-person household.
A small business is eligible if it has 50 or fewer employees and can show a decrease in net income over the past six months. Applications must be received by the city no later than Nov. 15 and are available online at cityofbg.org/844/COVID-19-Utility-Relief-Program or by request at (360) 342-5002.
—The Reflector
