The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clark County rose by 82 over the weekend, with Tuesday’s update showing 109 active cases of the disease.
Clark County Public Health’s Sept. 8 update puts the total number of confirmed COVID-19 at 2,797 since the outbreak began. Public Health also reported the death of a man in his 60s with a confirmed case who had underlying health conditions, putting the total deaths in Clark County at 52.
Public Health began reporting the number of active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, showing 109 as of Sept. 8. The department noted that an active case was one still in isolation, which confirmed cases remain in until they are fever-free for at least 24 hours, have improved symptoms and have at least 10 days pass since symptoms began.
Public Health noted that a case that is no longer active does not mean an individual has fully recovered, adding some cases may experience symptoms for weeks or months following infection.
Tuesday’s update also showed a slight increase in number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days from last week’s rate. Currently there are slightly more than 64 recent cases per 100,000 of the population, up from last week’s slightly more than 63 per 100,000. Clark County remains in the “moderate” range under the state’s school reopening guidance.
