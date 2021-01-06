The latest data on Clark County COVID-19 activity show five deaths confirmed to be caused by the disease.
Clark County Public Health’s Jan. 6 update showed 185 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, putting the county’s total to 14,000 since the outbreak began. The department reported there were 1,103 active cases of the disease, which are cases still in the isolation period.
The deaths reported were two women older than 80, a man older than 80, a man in his 60s and a man in his 50s, according to Public Health. All the individuals had underlying health conditions.
The five individuals put the COVID-19 death total in Clark County at 149, with 137 confirmed to be due to the disease and 12 suspected.
Public Health reported 78 patients with confirmed COVID-19 were hospitalized in Clark County, with an additional four under investigation, awaiting test results.
