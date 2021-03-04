The daily number of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County continues to climb at a steady rate through the week as 33 more were reported Thursday.
Clark County Public Health’s March 4 update puts the county at 18,441 cases since the outbreak began. There were 237 active cases reported as of Thursday, which are cases still in the isolation period.
No COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday, keeping Clark County’s total at 223, including 201 confirmed to be due to the disease and another 22 suspected.
There were 19 individuals with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County, Public Health reported, with an additional patient awaiting test results.
