The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has maintained below 5 percent for the third week in a row based on most recent county data.
Clark County Public Health reported Thursday, March 11 that for the most recent week for which data is available, Feb. 14 to Feb. 20, the positivity rate was at 4.8 percent. Public Health noted that total tests administered have been on the decline in the county since mid-January, though the positivity rate has seen a decline as well.
Public Health’s daily activity update March 11 showed 38 more confirmed COVID-19 cases, putting the total cases at 18,664 since the outbreak began. There were 217 active cases in the report, which are cases still in the isolation period.
Public Health reported no new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, keeping the county’s total at 229, including 206 confirmed to be due to COVID-19 and 23 suspected.
There were nine individuals with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized as of Thursday, Public Health reported.
