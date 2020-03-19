The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington has partnered with a number of local backers to launch the Southwest Washington COVID Response Fund.
Established with a total investment of more than $3 million, the fund is set to provide immediate financial support for local nonprofits and their increased needs as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The initial phase of funding for nonprofits will aim to address basic human needs, community service delivery barriers and health and safety issues surrounding COVID-19. Organizations impacted by these issues include, but are not limited to, hospitals and medical clinics, rental assistance providers, shelters, emergency food networks and childcare programs.
Grants will also prioritize programs and services designed for individuals and communities who are disproportionately affected by public health emergencies such as virus outbreaks. These include those most at-risk of contracting the virus, but also children and families, residents without health insurance or sick leave, communities of color, those most impacted by lost work and those with limited English language proficiency
“We anticipate that a growing number of southwest Washington residents will end up on the verge of crisis,” President of the Community Foundation Jennifer Rhoads said in a news release. “As community needs are increasing, nonprofit capacity is decreasing; especially for organizations that rely heavily on volunteerism or event revenues.”
The fund is open to donations from the public. Those interested in contributing or learning more can visit cfsww.org/covid19.
