The rate of recently-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County saw a second week of increasing numbers, as the county has once again returned to a triple-digit rate Tuesday.
Clark County Public Health’s March 30 update put the county at 105.6 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 14 days, up from 90.5 cases per 100,000 last week. The county saw its lowest numbers in months the week prior, though the latest case rate still remains far below the 473.7 cases per 100,000 reported in mid-January, the county’s all-time high.
Public Health reported another 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county in the Tuesday update, putting the county’s total at 19,380 cases since the outbreak began. There were 230 active cases as of Tuesday, which are ones still in the isolation period.
No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday, keeping the county’s total at 242, including 217 confirmed to be due to COVID-19 and another 25 suspected.
There were 19 individuals with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in the county, Public Health reported, with another six suspected, awaiting test results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.