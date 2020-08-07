The end-of-the-week update of Clark County’s COVID-19 outbreak showed 26 more confirmed cases of the disease and an additional death Friday, putting the county past 2,000 total cases since the start of the disease’s spread.
Clark County Public Health’s latest numbers have total confirmed cases at 2,018, and total deaths of individuals confirmed to have the disease at 42. The additional death was a woman in her 70s who had underlying conditions.
There were 12 patients hospitalized in Clark County with confirmed COVID-19 as of Friday’s update, with an additional four under investigation, awaiting test results.
