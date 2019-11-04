Regional businesses and community leaders recently gathered together to say thank you to the region’s education system leaders and honor 23 exemplary staff and volunteers as a part of the Learn Here project.
The Learn Here project is an effort to showcase the region’s educational system and its leaders to inspire others and attract people and businesses considering relocating or expanding into the region.
“We are so appreciative by those who work so diligently in preparing our students,” Chad Sessions of Real Living, the Real Estate Group, said in a news release. “Through their hard work and creativity, they are helping prepare our next generation of citizens, workers and leaders, which in turn, helps us grow our economy and community.”
Real Living, along with Northwest Capital Mortgage, the Port of Vancouver and the business group Identity Clark County are supporters of the Learn Here Project. North County programs and recipients honored in the project include Marcy Sprecher and Jason Foster of Battle Ground, Julie Atchely and Eirik Huset of Hockinson, Eric Stenberg and Rebecca Morris of La Center and Pete Bartel and Kelly O’Boyle of Ridgefield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.