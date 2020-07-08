Clark County continues to see double-digit cases of COVID-19 as it moves into the post-July 4 holiday.
Clark County Public Health reported another 37 cases of COVID-19 in their Wednesday, July 8 update. The current total of confirmed infections since March is now at 1090.
Clark County broke 1,000 cases over the weekend, however deaths from the disease have remained at 28 since June 22.
