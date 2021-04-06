The rate of recently confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County saw another week with an increase, data released Tuesday showed.
Clark County Public Health reported April 6 that there had been 110.2 cases per 100,000 population in the past 14 days, up from 105.6 cases per 100,000 the week prior. The county’s case rate has been increasing since March 23, though the rate still remains in the moderate-risk range per statewide guidelines.
Public Health also reported 39 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county in Tuesday’s update, bringing the county’s total to 19,701 cases since the outbreak began. Public Health reported there were 301 active COVID-19 cases, which are ones still in the isolation period.
Public Health didn’t report any additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, keeping the county’s total at 243, including 218 confirmed to be due to COVID-19 and 25 suspected.
There were 22 individuals with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in the county, Public Health reported, with an additional six patients awaiting test results.
