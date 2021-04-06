210414.news.local.covid-19.rb.1.jpg

A graph showing the daily number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as a curve of cumulative cases, updated to April 6. The left axis shows the number of new cases per day based on the date of testing, while the right shows the cumulative number.

 

 Graph courtesy Clark County Public Health

The rate of recently confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County saw another week with an increase, data released Tuesday showed.

Clark County Public Health reported April 6 that there had been 110.2 cases per 100,000 population in the past 14 days, up from 105.6 cases per 100,000 the week prior. The county’s case rate has been increasing since March 23, though the rate still remains in the moderate-risk range per statewide guidelines.

Public Health also reported 39 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county in Tuesday’s update, bringing the county’s total to 19,701 cases since the outbreak began. Public Health reported there were 301 active COVID-19 cases, which are ones still in the isolation period.

Public Health didn’t report any additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, keeping the county’s total at 243, including 218 confirmed to be due to COVID-19 and 25 suspected.

There were 22 individuals with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in the county, Public Health reported, with an additional six patients awaiting test results.

A map from Clark County Public Health shows areas by ZIP code where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been tested. The rates per 100,000 of population in each ZIP code are shown by progressively deeper shades of color for a greater case rate.

 
A graph showing the percentages of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County, broken up by age group. The left bars show the percentage of cases, while the right bars show the age group’s percentage of the total Clark County population.

 

 

