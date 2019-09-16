Three Ridgefield High School cheerleaders received All-American honors at the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) Varsity Camp at Evergreen State College in July. Joslyn Mayberry, Amaya Socha and Mia Tomillo were among eight cheerleaders selected from a field of 200 for the honors.
All-American Cheerleaders are recognized each year at NCA summer cheer camps nationwide. Recipients of the prestigious awards are chosen for exceptional showmanship, poise, technique and crowd-leading spirit. The recognition gives them the opportunity to participate in parades around the country such as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Along with Mayberry, Socha and Tomillo, the entire RHS cheerleader squad took first place in the Band Dance Competition and was voted Most Spirited Squad by camp participants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.