More than 600 local students from Woodland, La Center and other local schools received free backpacks filled with school supplies at the third annual Back to School Bash hosted by Woodland Public Schools.
Nearly 2,000 students, parents and community members attended the event on Saturday, Aug. 17. In addition to the over 600 backpacks filled with school supplies handed out, every attendee received a free dinner and was able to participate in board games and other activities that night.
“We had 17 community partners attend the event as well as many others who donated funds to support the Back to School Bash,” Woodland High School counselor Catherine Pulliam said in a news release. “We received so much support from our communities including all of our wonderful volunteers.”
iQ Credit Union, Woodland Fire Department and the Woodland Police Department were among the local organizations that donated funds and supplies for the event.
“We couldn’t offer the programs we do without the generous support from these organizations as well as our community,” Pulliam said in the release. “Seeing the community acknowledge the importance of helping those among us in need is extremely gratifying.”
