Battle Ground schools equip K-12 students for remote learning

Due to the financial support of the community, Battle Ground Public Schools has enough Chromebook laptops to provide one for every kindergarten through 12th grade student in need of a computing device.
The district distributed devices earlier this week to the middle and high school students who didn’t have one and will distribute to primary students next week.
Over the last four years, Battle Ground Public Schools has used levy funds to roll out its “1:1 computing initiative” which has been expanding Chromebook distribution to additional grades each year. This year, all students in grades six through 10 were assigned a Chromebook to take home for school use.
As Washington state residents have been ordered to learn and work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak, remote learning has taken the place of traditional face-to-face classroom work.
“The crisis presents a tremendous challenge and opportunity for us to look at how we deliver instruction to our 13,000 students using a model never imagined by traditional public schools," Battle Ground Public Schools Superintendent Mark Ross said in a news release. "We have tremendous talent in our district and individuals who are dedicated to making this new way of learning a reality for our students. We are thankful to our community for supporting the education of our youth and making it possible for us to provide computing devices to all of our students.”
Funding for the computing initiative is provided by local levy funds at $3.08 per $1,000 of assessed property value. According to the media release, Battle Ground’s tax rate is the lowest of all K through 12 school districts in Clark County. The tax rate includes $2.50 for the maintenance and operations levy, part of which is used to purchase and maintain student Chromebooks. The district does not have a separate technology levy. There is a bond that was passed in 2005 and will expire in 2023 that accounts for the rest of the tax rate.
The laptop distribution effort will provide students with a foundational tool to engage in remote learning during this time of crisis. Teachers are using technology resources such as Google Classroom to deliver and collect assignments, provide feedback on student work and use video conference software to conduct face-to-face interaction.
“Now more than ever, technology plays a critical role in education,"said Scott McDaniel, the district's Director of Technology Services. “Providing this level of access will allow us to support student learning at home and increase student engagement.”
In the four weeks since its building closed, Battle Ground Public Schools has trained 75 percent of its staff on remote learning tools such as Google Classroom. Battle Ground was named a Google for Education Reference District by the company last year. The tech business recognized the district for its innovative use of technology to drive impact and positive learning outcomes. Battle Ground has a host of teachers and staff who have earned Google certifications.
Battle Ground chose Chromebooks as its device of choice because of the administrative controls it offers for software security and device management, as well as the built-in keyboard.
The district recognizes that not all students have internet access at home, and is working to acquire hotspots and to connect families to low-cost options. The district is also providing paper learning packets to students who need them.
