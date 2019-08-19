Raptors record: 27-27 in league (fifth place)
June 4 at home vs. Yakima Valley Pippins: 4-3 Pippins
June 5 at home vs. Yakima Valley Pippins: 10-3 Pippins
June 6 at home vs. Yakima Valley Pippins: 3-2 Raptors
June 7 vs. Kelowna Falcons: 7-1 Raptors
June 8 vs. Kelowna Falcons: 5-4 Raptors
June 9 vs. Kelowna Falcons: 2-0 Raptors
June 11 vs. Portland Pickles: 3-1 Raptors
June 12 vs. Portland Pickles: 8-1 Raptors
June 13 vs. Portland Pickles: 6-5 Pickles
June 14 at home vs. Port Angeles Lefties: 12-10 Lefties
June 15 at home vs. Port Angeles Lefties: 4-3 Raptors/11
June 16 at home vs. Port Angeles Lefties: 8-7 Raptors
June 18 vs. Cowlitz Black Bears: 12-4 Raptors
June 19 vs. Cowlitz Black Bears: 10-9 Black Bears
June 20 vs. Cowlitz Black Bears: 6-3 Raptors
June 25 vs. Corvallis Knights: 7-3 Knights
June 26 vs Corvallis Knights: 13-1 Knights
June 27 vs Corvallis Knights: 2-0 Knights
June 28 at home vs. Walla Walla Sweets: 5-2 Sweets
June 29 at home vs. Walla Walla Sweets: 13-9 Sweets
June 30 at home vs. Walla Walla Sweets: 6-4 Raptors
July 2 at Bend Elks: 14-3 Raptors
July 3 at Bend Elks: 1-8 Elks
July 4 at Bend Elks: 15-8 Raptors
July 5 at home vs. Corvallis Knights: 6-2 Knights
July 6 at home vs. Corvallis Knights: 7-5 Knights
July 7 at home vs. Corvallis Knights: 15-5 Knights
July 8 at Victoria Harbourcats: 4-3 Raptors
July 9 at Victoria Harbourcats: 2-3 Harbourcats
July 10 at Victoria Harbourcats: 8-5 Raptors/14
July 11 at home vs. Victoria Harbourcats: 8-2 Harbourcats
July 12 at home vs. Cowlitz Black Bears: 7-2 Black Bears
July 13 at home vs. Cowlitz Black Bears: 10-6 Black Bears
July 14 at home vs. Cowlitz Black Bears: 5-9 Raptors
July 16 vs. Seattle Highline Bears: 3-2 Raptors
July 17 vs. Seattle Highline Bears: 16-0 Raptors
July 19 vs. Portland Pickles: 5-2 Raptors
July 20 vs. Portland Pickles: 12-5 Pickles
July 21 vs. Portland Pickles: 12-3 Pickles
July 25 at home vs. Victoria Harbourcats: 7-6 Raptors
July 26 at home vs. Victoria Harbourcats: 7-3 Harbourcats
July 27 vs. Yakima Valley Pippins: 21-8 Pippins
July 28 vs. Yakima Valley Pippins: 15-1 Raptors
July 29 vs. Yakima Valley Pippins: 12-2 Raptors
July 30 at home vs. Bellingham Bells: 10-9 Bells
July 31 at home vs. Bellingham Bells: 8-1 Bells
Aug. 1 at home vs. Bellingham Bells: 9-3 Raptors
Aug. 3 vs Walla Walla Sweets: 9-8 Raptors
Aug. 4 vs. Walla Walla Sweets: 8-7 Sweets
Aug. 5 vs Walla Walla Sweets: 17-3 Raptors
Aug. 6 vs. Wenatchee AppleSox: 16-2 AppleSox
Aug. 7 vs. Wenatchee AppleSox: 5-0 AppleSox
Aug. 8 vs. Wenatchee AppleSox: 16-3 Raptors
Aug. 9 at home vs. Bend Elks: 11-2 Raptors
Aug. 10 at home vs. Bend Elks: 6-3 Raptors
Aug. 11 at home vs. Bend Elks: 4-3 Raptors
