Ridgefield Raptors

Raptors record: 27-27 in league (fifth place)

June 4 at home vs. Yakima Valley Pippins: 4-3 Pippins

June 5  at home vs. Yakima Valley Pippins: 10-3 Pippins

June 6 at home vs. Yakima Valley Pippins: 3-2 Raptors

June 7 vs. Kelowna Falcons: 7-1 Raptors

June 8 vs. Kelowna Falcons: 5-4 Raptors

June 9 vs. Kelowna Falcons: 2-0 Raptors

June 11 vs. Portland Pickles: 3-1 Raptors

June 12 vs. Portland Pickles: 8-1 Raptors

June 13 vs. Portland Pickles: 6-5 Pickles

June 14 at home vs. Port Angeles Lefties: 12-10 Lefties

June 15 at home vs. Port Angeles Lefties: 4-3 Raptors/11

June 16 at home vs. Port Angeles Lefties: 8-7 Raptors

June 18 vs. Cowlitz Black Bears: 12-4 Raptors

June 19 vs. Cowlitz Black Bears: 10-9 Black Bears

June 20 vs. Cowlitz Black Bears: 6-3 Raptors

June 25 vs. Corvallis Knights: 7-3 Knights

June 26 vs Corvallis Knights: 13-1 Knights

June 27 vs Corvallis Knights: 2-0 Knights

June 28 at home vs. Walla Walla Sweets: 5-2 Sweets

June 29 at home vs. Walla Walla Sweets: 13-9 Sweets

June 30 at home vs. Walla Walla Sweets: 6-4 Raptors

July 2 at Bend Elks: 14-3 Raptors

July 3 at Bend Elks: 1-8 Elks

July 4 at Bend Elks: 15-8 Raptors

July 5 at home vs. Corvallis Knights: 6-2 Knights

July 6 at home vs. Corvallis Knights: 7-5 Knights

July 7 at home vs. Corvallis Knights: 15-5 Knights

July 8 at Victoria Harbourcats: 4-3 Raptors

July 9 at Victoria Harbourcats: 2-3 Harbourcats

July 10 at Victoria Harbourcats: 8-5 Raptors/14

July 11 at home vs. Victoria Harbourcats: 8-2 Harbourcats

July 12 at home vs. Cowlitz Black Bears: 7-2 Black Bears

July 13 at home vs. Cowlitz Black Bears: 10-6 Black Bears

July 14 at home vs. Cowlitz Black Bears: 5-9 Raptors

July 16 vs. Seattle Highline Bears: 3-2 Raptors

July 17 vs. Seattle Highline Bears: 16-0 Raptors

July 19 vs. Portland Pickles: 5-2 Raptors

July 20 vs. Portland Pickles: 12-5 Pickles

July 21 vs. Portland Pickles: 12-3 Pickles

July 25 at home vs. Victoria Harbourcats: 7-6 Raptors

July 26 at home vs. Victoria Harbourcats: 7-3 Harbourcats

July 27 vs. Yakima Valley Pippins: 21-8 Pippins

July 28 vs. Yakima Valley Pippins: 15-1 Raptors

July 29 vs. Yakima Valley Pippins: 12-2 Raptors

July 30 at home vs. Bellingham Bells: 10-9 Bells

July 31 at home vs. Bellingham Bells: 8-1 Bells

Aug. 1 at home vs. Bellingham Bells: 9-3 Raptors

Aug. 3 vs Walla Walla Sweets: 9-8 Raptors

Aug. 4 vs. Walla Walla Sweets: 8-7 Sweets

Aug. 5 vs Walla Walla Sweets: 17-3 Raptors

Aug. 6 vs. Wenatchee AppleSox: 16-2 AppleSox

Aug. 7 vs. Wenatchee AppleSox: 5-0 AppleSox

Aug. 8 vs. Wenatchee AppleSox: 16-3 Raptors

Aug. 9 at home vs. Bend Elks: 11-2 Raptors

Aug. 10 at home vs. Bend Elks: 6-3 Raptors

Aug. 11 at home vs. Bend Elks: 4-3 Raptors

