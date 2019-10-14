Monday, Oct. 7

Soccer

Mountain View 2, Prairie 0

Union 3, Battle Ground 0

Volleyball

Union 3, Battle Ground 0

Kelso 3, Prairie 1

Tennis

Prairie 4, Fort Vancouver 2

Ridgefield 4, Evergreen 2

Golf

Ridgefield 147, Washougal 174

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Soccer

Hockinson 9, Woodland 0

Columbia River 2, Ridgefield 1

La Center 5, King’s Way Christian 1

Volleyball

King’s Way Christian 3, La Center 0

Woodland 3, Hockinson 0

Ridgefield 3, Columbia River 0

Golf

Woodland 175, Washougal 176

Ridgefield 304, Columbia River 326

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Soccer

Prairie 6, Evergreen 0

Volleyball

Skyview 3, Battle Ground 0

Prairie 3, Fort Vancouver 0

Tennis

Skyview 6, Battle Ground 0

Prairie 5, Hudson’s Bay 1

Thursday, Oct. 10

Football

Mountain View 23, Prairie 22

Battle Ground 41, Heritage 35

Soccer

Ridgefield 7, Woodland 0

Columbia River 2, Hockinson 1

La Center 4, Stevenson 2

Volleyball

La Center 3, Stevenson 0

Ridgefield 3, Woodland 0

Tennis

Fort Vancouver 5, Battle Ground 1

Ridgefield 4, Mark Morris 3

Friday, Oct. 11

Football

Montesano 45, Woodland 6

Hockinson 49, Mark Morris 3

Ridgefield 62, R A Long 0

La Center 49, Stevenson 0

Tennis

Mountain View 5, Prairie 1

Upcoming

games this week 

Soccer

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Hockinson at Mark Morris, 4:30 p.m.

R A Long at Woodland, 7 p.m.

Washougal at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.

Castle Rock at La Center, 7 p.m.

Prairie at Kelso, 7:30 p.m.

Camas at Battle Ground, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Woodland at Columbia River, 7 p.m.

Ridgefield at Hockinson, 7 p.m.

La Center at Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Prairie at Fort Vancouver, 6 p.m.

Battle Ground at Skyview, 6 p.m.

Football

Friday, Oct. 18

Woodland at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.

Hockinson at Kelso, 7 p.m.

Prairie at Hudson’s Bay, 7 p.m.

Camas at Battle Ground, 7 p.m.

La Center - No game this week

Volleyball

Monday, Oct. 14

Columbia River at Hockinson, 7 p.m.

R A Long at Woodland, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Heritage at Battle Ground, 7 p.m.

Hudson’s Bay at Prairie, 7 p.m.

La Center at Castle Rock, 7 p.m.

Hockinson at Mark Morris,

7 p.m.

Washougal at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Woodland at Columbia River,

7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Camas at Battle Ground, 7 p.m.

Prairie at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

Seton Catholic at La Center,

7 p.m.

Ridgefield at Hockinson, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Tuesday, Oct 15

Prairie at Camas, 3:30 p.m.

Columbia River at Ridgefield, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Battle Ground at Union, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct 17

Fort Vancouver at Prairie,

3:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 21

Battle Ground at Skyview,

3:30 p.m.

Prairie at Hudson’s Bay, 3:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.