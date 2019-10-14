Monday, Oct. 7
Soccer
Mountain View 2, Prairie 0
Union 3, Battle Ground 0
Volleyball
Union 3, Battle Ground 0
Kelso 3, Prairie 1
Tennis
Prairie 4, Fort Vancouver 2
Ridgefield 4, Evergreen 2
Golf
Ridgefield 147, Washougal 174
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Soccer
Hockinson 9, Woodland 0
Columbia River 2, Ridgefield 1
La Center 5, King’s Way Christian 1
Volleyball
King’s Way Christian 3, La Center 0
Woodland 3, Hockinson 0
Ridgefield 3, Columbia River 0
Golf
Woodland 175, Washougal 176
Ridgefield 304, Columbia River 326
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Soccer
Prairie 6, Evergreen 0
Volleyball
Skyview 3, Battle Ground 0
Prairie 3, Fort Vancouver 0
Tennis
Skyview 6, Battle Ground 0
Prairie 5, Hudson’s Bay 1
Thursday, Oct. 10
Football
Mountain View 23, Prairie 22
Battle Ground 41, Heritage 35
Soccer
Ridgefield 7, Woodland 0
Columbia River 2, Hockinson 1
La Center 4, Stevenson 2
Volleyball
La Center 3, Stevenson 0
Ridgefield 3, Woodland 0
Tennis
Fort Vancouver 5, Battle Ground 1
Ridgefield 4, Mark Morris 3
Friday, Oct. 11
Football
Montesano 45, Woodland 6
Hockinson 49, Mark Morris 3
Ridgefield 62, R A Long 0
La Center 49, Stevenson 0
Tennis
Mountain View 5, Prairie 1
Upcoming
games this week
Soccer
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Hockinson at Mark Morris, 4:30 p.m.
R A Long at Woodland, 7 p.m.
Washougal at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.
Castle Rock at La Center, 7 p.m.
Prairie at Kelso, 7:30 p.m.
Camas at Battle Ground, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Woodland at Columbia River, 7 p.m.
Ridgefield at Hockinson, 7 p.m.
La Center at Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Prairie at Fort Vancouver, 6 p.m.
Battle Ground at Skyview, 6 p.m.
Football
Friday, Oct. 18
Woodland at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.
Hockinson at Kelso, 7 p.m.
Prairie at Hudson’s Bay, 7 p.m.
Camas at Battle Ground, 7 p.m.
La Center - No game this week
Volleyball
Monday, Oct. 14
Columbia River at Hockinson, 7 p.m.
R A Long at Woodland, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Heritage at Battle Ground, 7 p.m.
Hudson’s Bay at Prairie, 7 p.m.
La Center at Castle Rock, 7 p.m.
Hockinson at Mark Morris,
7 p.m.
Washougal at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Woodland at Columbia River,
7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Camas at Battle Ground, 7 p.m.
Prairie at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Seton Catholic at La Center,
7 p.m.
Ridgefield at Hockinson, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Tuesday, Oct 15
Prairie at Camas, 3:30 p.m.
Columbia River at Ridgefield, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Battle Ground at Union, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct 17
Fort Vancouver at Prairie,
3:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 21
Battle Ground at Skyview,
3:30 p.m.
Prairie at Hudson’s Bay, 3:30 p.m.
