Ridgefield Raptors

Ridgefield Raptors scores and upcoming games

 

Last week’s scores

July 29 vs. Yakima Valley Pippins: 12-2 Raptors

July 30 at home vs. Bellingham Bells: 10-9 Bellingham

July 31 at home vs. Bellingham Bells: 8-1 Bellingham

Aug. 1 at home vs. Bellingham Bells: 9-3 Raptors

Aug. 3 vs. Walla Walla Sweets: 9-8 Raptors

Aug. 4 vs. Walla Walla Sweets: 8-7 Sweets

 

Upcoming home games

Aug 9, 10 and 11 vs. the Bend Elks for the final three Raptors games of the season. 6:35 p.m. pitch at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex (RORC) 3101 S Hillhurst Road, Ridgefield for all games.  

Purchase tickets: ridgefieldraptors.com or (360) 887-0787 or at the gate before the game.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.