Last week’s scores
July 29 vs. Yakima Valley Pippins: 12-2 Raptors
July 30 at home vs. Bellingham Bells: 10-9 Bellingham
July 31 at home vs. Bellingham Bells: 8-1 Bellingham
Aug. 1 at home vs. Bellingham Bells: 9-3 Raptors
Aug. 3 vs. Walla Walla Sweets: 9-8 Raptors
Aug. 4 vs. Walla Walla Sweets: 8-7 Sweets
Upcoming home games
Aug 9, 10 and 11 vs. the Bend Elks for the final three Raptors games of the season. 6:35 p.m. pitch at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex (RORC) 3101 S Hillhurst Road, Ridgefield for all games.
Purchase tickets: ridgefieldraptors.com or (360) 887-0787 or at the gate before the game.
