Ridgefield Raptors scores and upcoming games
Last week’s scores
July 16 vs. Seattle Highline Bears: 3-2 Raptors
July 17 vs. Seattle Highline Bears: 16-0 Raptors
July 19 vs. Portland Pickles: 5-2 Raptors
July 20 vs. Portland Pickles: 12-5 Pickles
July 21 vs. Portland Pickles: 12-3 Pickles
Upcoming home games
July 24, Northwest Star Academy at Ridgefield Raptors. July 25 and 26, Victoria Harbourcats at Ridgefield Raptors.
6:35 pitch for all days at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex (RORC) 3101 S Hillhurst Rd, Ridgefield.
Purchase tickets: ridgefieldraptors.com or (360) 887-0787 or at the gate before the game
Raptors overall record
17-20 (fourth in south division)
