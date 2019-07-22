Ridgefield Raptors

July 16 vs. Seattle Highline Bears: 3-2 Raptors

July 17 vs. Seattle Highline Bears: 16-0 Raptors

July 19 vs. Portland Pickles: 5-2 Raptors

July 20 vs. Portland Pickles: 12-5 Pickles

July 21 vs. Portland Pickles: 12-3 Pickles

 

July 24, Northwest Star Academy at Ridgefield Raptors. July 25 and 26, Victoria Harbourcats at Ridgefield Raptors. 

6:35 pitch for all days at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex (RORC) 3101 S Hillhurst Rd, Ridgefield. 

Purchase tickets: ridgefieldraptors.com or (360) 887-0787 or at the gate before the game

 

17-20 (fourth in south division)

