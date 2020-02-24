Local wrestling placers:

Boys:

La Center

Senior Hunter Mallicoat (138) - 6th

 

Prairie

Freshman Malachi Wallway (106) - 6th

Senior Noah Larsen (120) - 6th

Junior Jason Wilcox (138) - 2nd

Junior Easton Lane (182) - 8th

Junior Brody Schlaefli (285) - 4th

 

Ridgefield

Senior Cyle Workman (152) - 8th

 

Woodland

Junior Judeah Sanders (113) - 6th

Senior Josiah Sanders (120) - 4th

 

Girls:

Ridgefield

Freshman Uruwa Abe (105) - 7th

Sophomore Tyla Engstrom (110) - 7th

