Local wrestling placers:
Boys:
La Center
Senior Hunter Mallicoat (138) - 6th
Prairie
Freshman Malachi Wallway (106) - 6th
Senior Noah Larsen (120) - 6th
Junior Jason Wilcox (138) - 2nd
Junior Easton Lane (182) - 8th
Junior Brody Schlaefli (285) - 4th
Ridgefield
Senior Cyle Workman (152) - 8th
Woodland
Junior Judeah Sanders (113) - 6th
Senior Josiah Sanders (120) - 4th
Girls:
Ridgefield
Freshman Uruwa Abe (105) - 7th
Sophomore Tyla Engstrom (110) - 7th
