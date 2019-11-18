The Ridgefield Spudders took home their second consecutive and sixth total state title in 2A volleyball last Saturday at Central Washington University. The win against the Ellensburg Bulldogs was the 27th straight victory for the repeat state champions.
Along with 27 wins and state titles, the Ridgefield Spudders completed a dominant undefeated season in which games went past three sets only five times, including the championship game, which the Spuds won 25-16, 25-9, 22-25 and 25-14.
Ridgefield Senior and Idaho commit Delaney Nicoll had 25 kills and 16 digs in the championship match while Allie Andrew had 12 kills and five blocks.
Nicoll and head coach Sabrina Dobbs told The Reflector earlier this year that their goal for the state tournament was working on the “mental game” of volleyball and having a “living in the moment” mentality for each game.
“The girls always say that when they’re on the court every point is a new point and that we are not looking into the future,” Dobbs said after a district win against Hockinson this year.
Local 2B high school Firm Foundation placed seventh in their tournament while going 3-1 in the tournament in Yakima. The Eagles lost their first game of the tournament, placing them in the consolation bracket where they won three straight.
“Of the 16 teams starting the tournament, we were in a select group of four teams winding up with 3-1 records,” Head Coach John Stevens said. “We matched the previous season’s record at state and brought home the hardware to prove it. Back-to-back 3-1 finishes at our state tournament is an accomplishment for which we are truly grateful and I hope we never take for granted.”
Stevens said Kaylee Horn, a sophomore, ended up taking home the sportsmanship award. This year was her first time playing a game in the state tournament. Senior Katie Kloger dominated for the Eagles and had 27 kills, 8 blocks and 13 digs in her last set of the tournament.
The 3A GSHL Prairie Falcons lost 3-2 to Wilson in a loser-out game for their third game of the District Tournament at Bonney Lake High School on Nov. 16.
Local 1A Trico school La Center lost 3-2 to Elma in a loser-out game of 1A districts on Nov. 9. The Wildcats beat Montesano 3-0 on Nov. 6 before losing 3-2 to King’s Way Christian.
