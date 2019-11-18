La Center Wildcats
The La Center Wildcats girls placed third in the 1A Cross Country State Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 9. The girls scored 121 at the meet with Natasha Lewis placing seventh in the state with a time of 19:03.80

