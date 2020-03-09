Both the Battle Ground Tigers and the La Center Wildcats lost in the first non-regional round of the respective 4A and 1A tournaments at the Tacoma Dome and Yakima Sun Dome last week. The Tigers went into the tournament ranked 12th and put up a fight but lost 78-57 to No. 5 Federal Way on Wednesday.
The state run comes after a 11-9 regular season and with help from Gonzaga Commit Kaden Perry, who put up 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in Wednesday’s game.
As for La Center, the Wildcats lost a game against local rival the King’s Way Christian Knights on Wednesday. The 83-63 loss followed a 74-49 win over Bear Creek. The Wildcats went into the tournament after a 14-6 run in the regular season that started with a six-game win streak and ended with a district trophy. Senior Wildcat Hunter Ecklund led the team with a total of 28 points. The team will graduate six seniors this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.