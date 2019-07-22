Lawn Mower Show
Prettiest Mower
Sam Williams of Glenoma
Best Rollover
Tom Lindblom of Battle Ground
Open Class A Main Event
1st - Chad Kuschel of Amboy,
2nd - Dayton Bailey of
Sedro Woolley
3rd - Tom Lindblom of
Battle Ground
8 HP Class A Main Event
1st - Chad Kuschel of Amboy
2nd - Kyle Thorson of Battle Ground
3rd - Tom Lindblom of Battle Ground
Women’s Main Event
1st - Kristi Thorson of Vancouver
2nd - Courtney Nicholson of
Sedro Woolley
3rd - Brenda Olstad of Amboy
2019 Amboy Territorial Days Log Show Results
Mens all around
Ben Clark
Women’s All Around
Martha Nicholas
Men’s Ax Throw
1st - Greg Brown
2nd - Mike Nicholas
3rd - Eilis Knutson
Women’s Ax Throw
1st - Jeri Martinez
2nd - Martha Nicholas
3rd - Krysta Miller
Double Buck
1st - Mike Nicholas and Mike Truong
2nd - Denton Clarke and Justin Mackey
3rd - Ben Clark and John Clark
Jack and Jill
1st - Mike and Marth Nicholas
2nd - Jeff and Kenna Fetter
3rd - Dan Huizenga and Becca Burbank
Jill and Jill
1st - Martha Nicholas and
Melani Keel
2nd - Kenna Fetter and Becca Burbank
3rd - Beverly Frick and
Alyson Pedersen
Chain Race
1st - Greg Brown
2nd - Rory Frazier
3rd - Aaron Brown
Log Roll
1st - Ben Clark
2nd - Kyle Beasley
3rd - Aaron Brown
Men’s Choker Set
1st - Zach Brown
2nd - Arthur Fetter
3rd - Justin Mackey
Women’s Choker Set
1st - Beverly Frick
2nd - Martha Nicholas
Modified Saw
1st - Aaron Brown
2nd - Travis Hafner
3rd - Kyle McKee
Obstacle Choker Set Over Water
1st - Ben Clark
2nd - Ryland Popke
3rd - Kyle Beasley
Obstacle Pole Over Water
1st - Ben Clark
2nd - Aaron Brown
3rd - Ryland Popke
High Climb
1st - Ben Clark
2nd - Ryland Popke
3rd - Aaron Brown
Youth Results
Ax Throw - Ages 6 – 9
1st - Travin Harris
2nd - Jaelyn Anderson
Ax Throw - Ages 10 – 13
1st - Russell Brown
2nd - Audrey Joner
3rd - Ethan Joner
Ax Throw - Ages 14 – 17
1st - Brett Joner
2nd - Tori Passagila
3rd - Prairie Brown
Choker Set - Ages 6– 9
1st - Jaelyn Anderson
2nd - Wyatt Richards
3rd - Travin Harris
Choker Set - Ages 10 – 13
1st - Russell Brown
2nd - Ethan Joner
3rd - Audrey Joner
Choker Set - Ages 14 – 17
1st - Cassandra Goble
High Climb - Age Group 10 – 13
1st - Ethan Joner
2nd - Audrey Joner
