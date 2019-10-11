Hockinson blew out Mark Morris 49-3 in a 2A league matchup Friday in Longview, but the real story of the night featured an even bigger number. It was head coach Rick Steele’s 100th with the school since taking the helm in 2004.
Hockinson players dumped a cooler of ice water on Steele as the game came to a close and handed him a “100 Wins” t-shirt. They later chanted “100 wins” as they waited for him to join the huddle.
Steele was quick to give his players all the credit.
“Really, it’s not me winning 100 games, it’s them winning 100 games,” he said after the game. “That’s the part that I’m proud of. In the 15 short years of our program, we’ve won a lot of football games and state championships and league titles. It’s been all those kids since 2004 till now. It’s just my honor to get to coach them.”
— This story will be updated
Scores around North County
• La Center 49, Stevenson 0
• Ridgefield 62, RA Long 0
• Montesano 45, Woodland 6
• Battle Ground 41, Heritage 35
• Mountain View 23, Prairie 22
