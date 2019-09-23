A pheasant hunt in the Woodland Bottoms has been canceled abruptly Last Thursday, Sept. 19. due to a transfer of land ownership that caught the WDFW off guard.
“We recently became aware that the Port of Woodland acquired a portion of the Woodland Bottoms pheasant release site,” said Kessina Lee, WDFW southwest region director, in a press release. “Because the Port does not allow any hunting on their property, we must cancel the Woodland Bottoms unit hunt until further notice, and no birds will be released at the site.”
Pheasant hunts were set to open on Sept. 21 for youths, and Sept. 23 for senior citizens and disabled hunters. The general season was set to open on Sept. 28. Those seasons will still continue in all unaffected areas including the Lincoln Creek and Kosmos release sites in Lewis County.
“We know that this is a difficult situation for our pheasant hunters,” added Lee. “The department is looking at options to continue to provide pheasant hunting opportunities in our region.”
The latest round of hunting prospects have finally been released by the WDFW just in time for the upcoming year of openings.
“The department’s district wildlife biologists compiled these popular reports to serve as a resource for hunters,” said Anis Aoude, WDFW game division manager, in a press release. “The Hunting Prospects contain a lot of useful information and provide a good place to start planning your season whether you’re an experienced hunter or a beginner.”
State wildlife managers are indicating that 2019-20 could be a good bounce-back year for game populations as they rebound from a harsh winter back in 2016-17.
“Weather is the key factor that is impossible to anticipate. Hunters will have a first chance on local birds until the northern birds are ushered into the state from Alaska and Canada by low pressure weather systems,” noted WDFW waterfowl manager, Kyle Spragens, in the release.
The Saturdays of Sept. 21 and Sept. 28 are reserved for youth-only waterfowl hunts, with the first taking place in western Washington and the second taking place east of the Cascades. Ducks, including scaup, coots, along with Canada and white-fronted geese will all be legal fodder during that hunt. It’s important to remember that hunters in Goose Management Area 2 — Coastal and Inland including Clark, Cowlitz, Wahkiakum, Pacific, and Gray Harbor counties — must fill out harvest cards for any geese harvested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.