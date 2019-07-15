Ridgefield Raptors

Last week’s scores

July 8 at Victoria Harbourcats: 4-3 Raptors

July 9 at Victoria Harbourcats: 2-3 Harbourcats

July 10 at Victoria Harbourcats: 8-5 Raptors/14

July 11 at home vs. Victoria Harbourcats: 8-2 Harbourcats

July 12 at home vs. Cowlitz Black Bears: 7-2 Black Bears

July 13 at home vs. Cowlitz Black Bears: 10-6 Black Bears

July 14 at home vs. Cowlitz Black Bears: 5-9 Raptors

 

Upcoming home games

July 16 and 17 vs. the Seattle Highland Bears, and July 19, 20 and 21 vs. the Portland Pickles. 6:35 p.m. pitch at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex (RORC) 3101 S Hillhurst Road, Ridgefield. 

Purchase tickets: ridgefieldraptors.com or (360) 887-0787 or at the gate before the game

 

Raptors overall record

15-16 (third in south division)

