Ridgefield Raptors scores and upcoming games
Last week’s scores
July 8 at Victoria Harbourcats: 4-3 Raptors
July 9 at Victoria Harbourcats: 2-3 Harbourcats
July 10 at Victoria Harbourcats: 8-5 Raptors/14
July 11 at home vs. Victoria Harbourcats: 8-2 Harbourcats
July 12 at home vs. Cowlitz Black Bears: 7-2 Black Bears
July 13 at home vs. Cowlitz Black Bears: 10-6 Black Bears
July 14 at home vs. Cowlitz Black Bears: 5-9 Raptors
Upcoming home games
July 16 and 17 vs. the Seattle Highland Bears, and July 19, 20 and 21 vs. the Portland Pickles. 6:35 p.m. pitch at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex (RORC) 3101 S Hillhurst Road, Ridgefield.
Purchase tickets: ridgefieldraptors.com or (360) 887-0787 or at the gate before the game
Raptors overall record
15-16 (third in south division)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.