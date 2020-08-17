Six-year-old Liam Asselin recently placed 12th in the 50cc class race at the 39th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. The national race, which took place Aug. 3 through 8, was a dream of Liam’s since he first got on the dirtbike. Liam was one of 42 children nationally that qualified for the tournament. To make it to the national competition, Liam had to place fourth or better in regional qualifying rounds.
Despite not placing in the top 10, Liam said his favorite part of the trip was riding his bike at Loretta Lynn ranch and is already planning his next trip. “He is working hard to get there again. He will be moving to a bigger bike in the near future and plans to continue working hard to qualify for Loretta’s next year,” Liam’s mother Jessica Asselin said. “This year was a great learning experience for him.”
Read more about Liam’s story here: https://bit.ly/2DGmTGN
