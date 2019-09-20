La Center 48, Hoquiam 14
The Wildcats improve to 3-0 with this win. They next play Kalama at home on Sept. 27.
Washougal 47, Woodland 21
The Beavers drop to 0-3 with this loss. They next play R.A. Long in Longview on Sept. 27.
Columbia River 35, Ridgefield 18
The Spudders drop to 1-2 with this loss. They next play Mark Morris at home on Sept. 27.
Hockinson 62, R.A. Long 14
The Hawks move to 2-1 with this win. They next play the Beavers in Woodland on Sept. 27.
Prairie 53, Black Hills 14
This win moves the Falcons to 3-0. They next play Battle Ground at District Stadium on Sept. 27.
Mountain View 24, Battle Ground 13
The Tigers drop to 1-2 with this loss. They next play Prairie at District Stadium on Sept. 27.
