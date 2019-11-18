Three La Center Wildcats placed in the top three at the 1A/2A State Swim Meet over the weekend.
Hailey Grotte took home the gold in the 50-meter freestyle and the 100-meter freestyle at the meet. Grotte also took home the Swimmer of the Meet award.
Bryanna Ungs became the state champion in the 100-meter breast and took fourth in the 200 individual medley. Rebekah Skufca took third in the adaptive swim final for the 50-meter freestyle and the 100-meter freestyle.
