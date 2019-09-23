Monday, Sept. 16

Soccer

Union 1, Prairie 0

Volleyball

Kalama 3, La Center 1

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Soccer

Ridgefield 10, Woodland 0

Columbia River 4, Hockinson 1

Battle Ground 1, Evergreen 1

La Center 6, Fort Vancouver 0

Volleyball

Ridgefield 3, Woodland 0

Columbia River 3, Hockinson 0

Union 3, Prairie 0

Battle Ground 3, Evergreen 1

Golf

Woodland 176, La Center 197

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Soccer

Prairie 2, Canby, Oregon 1

Golf

Union 171, Battle Ground 187

Tennis

Ridgefield 4, Heritage 3

Thursday, Sept. 19

Soccer

R A Long 1, Woodland 0

Hockinson 1, Mark Morris 0

Ridgefield 2, Washougal 1

Battle Ground 1, Prairie 0

La Center 1, Heritage 0

Volleyball

Elma 3, La Center 0

Ridgefield 3, Washougal 0

Mark Morris 3, Hockinson 0

Woodland 3, R A Long 0

Prairie 3, Battle Ground 0

Golf

Ridgefield 166, Mark Morris 200

Hockinson 163, Woodland 165

Prairie 188, Hudson’s Bay 312

Tennis

Ridgefield 5, Battle Ground 1

Skyview 5, Prairie 1

Friday, Sept. 20

Football

La Center 48, Hoquiam 14

Washougal 47, Woodland 21

Columbia River 35, Ridgefield 18

Hockinson 62, R.A. Long 14

Prairie 53, Black Hills 14

Mountain View 24, Battle Ground 13

Tennis

Washougal 4, Battle Ground 2

Ridgefield 6, Hudson’s Bay, 0

Saturday, Sept. 21

Soccer

Ridgefield 9, King’s Way Christain 0

Battle Ground 2, Kelso 2

This week 

Soccer

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Columbia River at Woodland, 7 p.m.

Hockinson at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.

Prairie at Camas, 7 p.m.

La Center at Tenino, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Ridgefield at Mark Morris, 5 p.m.

Washougal at Hockinson, 7 p.m.

Prairie at Kelso, 7 p.m.

Battle Ground vs. Camas, 7 p.m.

Football

Friday, Sept. 27

Columbia River at Hockinson, 7 p.m.

Mark Morris at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.

Woodland at R A Long, 7 p.m.

Prairie at Battle Ground, 7 p.m.

Kalama at La Center, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Hockinson at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.

Columbia River at Woodland, 7 p.m.

La Center at Battle Ground, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Ridgefield at Mark Morris, 7 p.m.

Washougal at Hockinson, 7 p.m.

Prairie at Skyview, 7 p.m.

Golf

Wednesday, Sept 25

Kelso at Prairie, 3 p.m. at Cedars on Salmon Creek

Battle Ground at Skyview, 3 p.m. at The Cedars Golf Course

Thursday, Sept. 26

Ridgefield at Hockinson, 3:30 p.m. at The Cedars Golf Course

Woodland at Mark Morris, 3:30 p.m. at Mountain View Golf Course

Monday, Sept. 30

Hockinson at Washougal, 3:30 p.m. at Orchard Hills Golf and Country Club

Tennis

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Union at Prairie, 3:30 p.m.

Evergreen at Battle Ground, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Fort Vancouver at Ridgefield, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Prairie at Heritage, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27

Ridgefield at Columbia River, 3:30 p.m.

Battle Ground at Fort Vancouver, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 30

Mark Morris at Ridgefield, 3:30 p.m.

Mountain View at Prairie, 3:30 p.m.

Battle Ground at Heritage, 3:30 p.m.

