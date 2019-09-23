Monday, Sept. 16
Soccer
Union 1, Prairie 0
Volleyball
Kalama 3, La Center 1
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Soccer
Ridgefield 10, Woodland 0
Columbia River 4, Hockinson 1
Battle Ground 1, Evergreen 1
La Center 6, Fort Vancouver 0
Volleyball
Ridgefield 3, Woodland 0
Columbia River 3, Hockinson 0
Union 3, Prairie 0
Battle Ground 3, Evergreen 1
Golf
Woodland 176, La Center 197
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Soccer
Prairie 2, Canby, Oregon 1
Golf
Union 171, Battle Ground 187
Tennis
Ridgefield 4, Heritage 3
Thursday, Sept. 19
Soccer
R A Long 1, Woodland 0
Hockinson 1, Mark Morris 0
Ridgefield 2, Washougal 1
Battle Ground 1, Prairie 0
La Center 1, Heritage 0
Volleyball
Elma 3, La Center 0
Ridgefield 3, Washougal 0
Mark Morris 3, Hockinson 0
Woodland 3, R A Long 0
Prairie 3, Battle Ground 0
Golf
Ridgefield 166, Mark Morris 200
Hockinson 163, Woodland 165
Prairie 188, Hudson’s Bay 312
Tennis
Ridgefield 5, Battle Ground 1
Skyview 5, Prairie 1
Friday, Sept. 20
Football
La Center 48, Hoquiam 14
Washougal 47, Woodland 21
Columbia River 35, Ridgefield 18
Hockinson 62, R.A. Long 14
Prairie 53, Black Hills 14
Mountain View 24, Battle Ground 13
Tennis
Washougal 4, Battle Ground 2
Ridgefield 6, Hudson’s Bay, 0
Saturday, Sept. 21
Soccer
Ridgefield 9, King’s Way Christain 0
Battle Ground 2, Kelso 2
This week
Soccer
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Columbia River at Woodland, 7 p.m.
Hockinson at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.
Prairie at Camas, 7 p.m.
La Center at Tenino, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Ridgefield at Mark Morris, 5 p.m.
Washougal at Hockinson, 7 p.m.
Prairie at Kelso, 7 p.m.
Battle Ground vs. Camas, 7 p.m.
Football
Friday, Sept. 27
Columbia River at Hockinson, 7 p.m.
Mark Morris at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.
Woodland at R A Long, 7 p.m.
Prairie at Battle Ground, 7 p.m.
Kalama at La Center, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Hockinson at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.
Columbia River at Woodland, 7 p.m.
La Center at Battle Ground, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Ridgefield at Mark Morris, 7 p.m.
Washougal at Hockinson, 7 p.m.
Prairie at Skyview, 7 p.m.
Golf
Wednesday, Sept 25
Kelso at Prairie, 3 p.m. at Cedars on Salmon Creek
Battle Ground at Skyview, 3 p.m. at The Cedars Golf Course
Thursday, Sept. 26
Ridgefield at Hockinson, 3:30 p.m. at The Cedars Golf Course
Woodland at Mark Morris, 3:30 p.m. at Mountain View Golf Course
Monday, Sept. 30
Hockinson at Washougal, 3:30 p.m. at Orchard Hills Golf and Country Club
Tennis
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Union at Prairie, 3:30 p.m.
Evergreen at Battle Ground, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Fort Vancouver at Ridgefield, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Prairie at Heritage, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27
Ridgefield at Columbia River, 3:30 p.m.
Battle Ground at Fort Vancouver, 3:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 30
Mark Morris at Ridgefield, 3:30 p.m.
Mountain View at Prairie, 3:30 p.m.
Battle Ground at Heritage, 3:30 p.m.
