Both young and old members of the public are invited to listen in on a joint meeting between the Commission of Aging and the Clark County Council. Starting at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, the meeting will take place on the sixth floor of the Public Service Center, located at 1300 Franklin St., Vancouver. This meeting was originally supposed to take place on Jan. 15 but canceled due to winter weather.
At the meeting, the Commission on Aging will be presenting its 2019 annual report and plans for a Healthy Communities Summit scheduled for April 9. The commission will make recommendations about cultivating healthy communities in Clark County for those who are aging in the community. Along with this, there will be talk about how to create a healthy, livable community. From safe, walkable streets to accessible housing and transportation options and access to needed services and opportunities for residents of all ages to participate in community life, a healthy community can benefit those of all ages. The commission will also outline their 2020 work program, which will focus on community engagement and advocacy.
A public comment period on the 2019 annual report and its contents will be held at the meeting. More information about the agenda and Annual Report can be found at clark.wa.gov/aging.
