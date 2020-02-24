In this letter, I would like to address the topic of minimum wage. I believe the minimum wage should be raised so that it can be a minimum living wage.
People of lower socioeconomic status are working multiple jobs to survive and heavily rely upon taxpayer-funded welfare programs. The minimum wage should be increased to an amount so people would no longer need to depend on welfare programs.
The fact that an individual is eligible for a welfare program implies that they are not getting paid enough. Minimum wage jobs were never meant to support whole families. Yet, hundreds of people are having to work several jobs because the minimum wage simply does not cut it.
To conclude, taxpayers are the ones paying for all the welfare programs. If we can decrease the number of people dependent on welfare programs, we can cut taxes in that area which benefits both parties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.