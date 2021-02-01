I just want to go on record to say that I fully support what Tom Regan had to say in his commentary. President Trump was hounded every day from the first day he decided to run for President and even to this day.
He will be remembered in history as a president who got things done when he said he would. Not like so many others. The House's impeachment that is going through at this time is a sham and a waste of time and money, and it will be remembered as such.
Our own GOP representative here in Southwest Washington voted for it, and I'm ashamed to say that. That vote will probably come back to haunt her in the future.
President Trump didn't say one thing in his speech on Jan. 6 to incite any riot. As more facts of the riot come out, we see that it was planned much earlier and many of the people involved were extremist from both the right and the left. As I read and see more information, it's beginning to have a bad smell to it. At this point I don't see President Biden doing anything that would unitify or help our nation. More likely he seems to be just a puppet signing papers handed to him with no idea of what they are. I don't trust him or the vice president to do anything to help us.
