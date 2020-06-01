I went to church that Sunday Morn.
After mass the people were torn.
Just north of us, not very far.
As I walked toward my car!
‘Twas a sight to behold!
It left us all cold.
We could not believe our eyes.
The first words I uttered that day!
"The Mountain has erupted."
Yes, Mt. St. Helen's had finally done it!
A monumental cloud of black ash and smoke
filled the sky with continuous action.
Billowing far into the sky,
The wind is carrying it east!
We watched that sight for hours that day.
How small I felt as I began to pray!
Awesome, huge impact on all who watched
Hard to take your eyes off the immense belching
that went on all day. The ash reached far into the heavens
coloring the sky in a roiling, boiling black cloud.
I said: "Look at the mountain!
It's a once in a lifetime event."
But playing cars in the dirt was David's intent!
Look and see this momentous sight.
Oh, Lord how small I feel at this horrible might!
You are amazing, and I am so small.
Your omnipotence is apparent to all!
How awesome the power that's been shown.
This act of nature, a volcano has blown!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.