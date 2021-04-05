Every time I get an update letter from my Republican legislators, steam is coming out of my ears by the time I finish reading their lies and partisan attacks on the governor.
They have been sending me this partisan propaganda for years. By contrast, look at the letters the Democrats like Sharon Wylie, Monica Stonier or Annette Cleveland send to their constituents.
They talk about what legislation they support and why they support it, or how it will be beneficial to our community. When they are able to work across the aisle, they talk about that.
These communications lay bare who the really nasty partisans are. And they get to use my tax dollars to do it. I resent that.
