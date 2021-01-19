Although we are on the verge of civil war, the country is deeply in debt, North Korea has threatened nuclear war on us, the Chinese sent the virus our way and the Muslim countries all hate our guts, there is one thing I am eternally grateful and owe a debt of gratitude to Donald J. Trump for.
Every morning I wake with a big smile on my face and realize that Hilary Rodham Clinton will never be President. For that, Lord, we give you thanks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.