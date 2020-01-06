The 78th Street Heritage Farm should remain the valuable resource as it currently exists.
The farm contributes to the positive health for many people in many ways.
Exercise. Food. Outdoor access. Scenery. With so many multi-storied affordable apartments, condos and townhomes as well as single-family housing on small lots consuming Clark County, land for public use is increasingly important.
Housing that literally puts people on top of each other combined with the many months of grey weather will contribute to violence and unrest.
Outdoor activities will help to relieve the stress of overpopulation.
