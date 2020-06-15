Today was my first day to protest about anything! My wife and one of our daughters spent last evening making a few posters to take to a protest here in Battle Ground at 4 p.m.
When we arrived, there were 30-plus folks with signs, and that number grew to 50-plus on four corners in just a quarter of an hour.
On my right were a couple of ladies, then a mother and her 3-, 5-, and 8-year-old girls. I'm guessing on the age. As a father of 10, I may be close.
On my left was my wife and 13-year-old daughter.
Folks would drive by and honk, or wave, at times when the light was red some would wind down their windows and say “yeah!” in support of our signs.
After about 30 minutes, a few large diesel pickup trucks came down the road, two of them a 2500 series, one a 1500. One in particular was at the red light, and as the light turned, he hesitated and floored his accelerator, spraying hot black exhaust on us, including the children to my right. One of these went around the block and repeated the act.
I don't believe these few men were representative of the men and women of Battle Ground. A man to my left stated, "most folks around here are really very nice." He was commenting to my wife. It's important that citizens stand up for what they believe and demonstrate peacefully. It's equally important that we treat each other with respect when this occurs and look past the personality defects of the few who don't have the courage to pick a corner and stand. How do I explain to my daughter that these men in large trucks were not being hateful, just cowardly for a moment? Hopefully they will at some point in their lives grow to love their fellow man and respect the rights of all men and women.
All lives can't matter until Black Lives Matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.