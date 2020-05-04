I am writing regarding the recent rollbacks of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
The EPA is using the global health crisis to relax its enforcement of our environmental laws. Our public health and the planet could be more seriously threatened as a result. By suspending enforcement actions indefinitely, the Environmental Protection Agency is violating its mission and our nation's environmental laws.
The EPA has never before just given and relinquished its obligations to enforce our landmark environmental laws at this scale, and this is not the time to give up.
The mission of the EPA is to protect human health and the environment. It has a responsibility to protect our air and water. By allowing the release of toxic air pollutants that exacerbate asthma, breathing difficulty, and cardiovascular problems in the midst of a virus that can cause respiratory failure is irresponsible and may have dire consequences. These pollutants disproportionately affect communities of color and poor communities.
I find it appalling that the Trump Administration’s EPA refuses to pause its push to gut laws keeping our air and water safe, but is happy to take a break from enforcing them.
The suspension of enforcement has been adopted at the request of oil and gas industry lobbyists without adequate consideration of its effects on public health, and may be part of the deeper pattern of industry influence and corruption within the agency.
If enforcement is to be temporarily suspended then there should be a timeline for review and reinstatement. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler must reverse course and keep our environment clean.
