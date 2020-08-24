Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler works with everyone to get results. We just learned that we'll finally see those horrendous California sea lions start to be removed from the Columbia River, thanks to Jaime's successful legislation.
For too long there has been inaction and lip service until she stepped up to deliver. And by the way, all of the Washington and Oregon members of Congress — even the extremely liberal ones — supported her bill. That's leadership.
Jaime's also become a very effective member of the powerful Appropriations Committee that funds our state's priorities. It's imperative for our region that we keep Jaime in Congress because she's built a solid record of working for us.
