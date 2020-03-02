What is this comprehensive sex-ed but a totalitarian, tyrannical effort to remove from the next generation any thought of right or wrong — denying parents the right to decide what is good and right for their own children.
This is a state-sponsored effort to demean traditional values of most families and to replace those with a worldview that is diametrically opposed to the major values of most parents. Therefore, it will take away the right of parents to raise and train their children in the way that they should go, a usurpation of parental rights.
This dogmatic effort of authorities to change the values of the next generation and to introduce to these highly influenced children ideas and behaviors thoroughly antagonistic to their own is usurping our rights to practice our religious freedom. This legislation is an imposition of bureaucratic socialism, not Republican constitutional government with respect for the choices and rights of all people.
This effort by the Democrat Party must be resisted. All lovers of liberty must stand up and speak up today and call their representatives in Olympia. The hotline number is 1-800-562-6000. This is an urgent matter and must be acted upon immediately.
