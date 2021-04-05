It seems to me that we here in Clark County could find some compromise on the use of fireworks on the Fourth of July, rather than a "my way or the highway" attitude on this, like on almost every issue we disagree on.
Limit the use to only on the fourth, limit the size of the fireworks and limit the number that any family can set off in one location.
I personally have experienced how animals can be terrified by the noise and run away. But maybe by strictly limiting the time of use and the size and numbers of the fireworks that anyone can set off would be a good compromise for everyone. If the first try at it didn't work well it could be adjusted for future use.
It seems to me it would be worth a good try to make everyone happy. There is talk that we should try to be "unified' rather than "divided," but when we have a chance to compromise and try to work together, often we can only see our side of the disagreement and give no consideration for the other opinion. Here is a good chance to work together instead of working against each other.
