House and Senate Republicans, with few exceptions, have adopted and adhered to a practice of “hear no evil, see no evil and speak no evil” when it comes to the many unconscionable statements and actions of President Donald Trump.
They have abandoned the country in favor of preserving self and party interests. As a co-equal branch of government, we need congressional representatives who have the moral courage to speak out and hold the executive branch accountable, regardless of their party affiliation.
Jamie Herrera Beutler has toed the party line, failed to meet with her constituents and lacked the courage to call out the president when he has lied, disparaged citizens, soiled our country’s reputation, abandoned allies and stoked division.
We need a representative who has demonstrated a willingness to meet and talk with the people, who can speak truth to power and who is willing to work with members of both parties to pass laws and legislation that improves all of our lives. In November, please vote for Carolyn Long for Congress.
