There’s a pivotal race for Congress approaching.
On one hand, we have Jaime Herrera Beutler, who pushes legislation to let people buy cheaper medications, remove more sea lions and stop scam robocalls. She hosts job fairs and senior fairs, honors our veterans, secures grants that improve local buses and is fighting against Oregon’s tolling scheme.
But if you’ve enjoyed more than three years of witch hunts and investigations into the president that have done nothing but waste time and money, you have an alternative — elect Carolyn Long.
She has no platform, but she and her cronies at the Washington Democratic headquarters in Seattle send nearly daily emails calling Herrera Beutler a chicken for not joining the rabid liberal masses who demand more investigations and cry for impeachment.
To clarify, Carolyn Long would have voted for this impeachment inquiry, and literally has no platform other than “I hate Donald Trump.”
We don’t elect people to Congress to go on political crusades against the president — especially those that produce no results and waste valuable time that could be spent serving the American people.
If we elect Carolyn Long, we’d get nothing but two more years of “Russia, Ukraine, impeachment!” blather. What a waste that would be.
