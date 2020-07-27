I encourage you to consider your vote for Clark County Council.
Jesse James has lived in Clark County for at least the 40 years I've known him. He is very open to listening and learning about others' views on issues. He is passionate about the things that make our city a great place to live, while being cognizant of the problems that need to be addressed to improve the livability and future of our communities.
He is a friend, a father, a husband and a citizen who cares about his fellow residents. He has chosen to run for this office because he wants to hear our voices and represent them on the council. I am confident that Jesse will bring the compassion, care and consideration with which he approaches his personal and professional life to this political position and we will all benefit from his involvement.
