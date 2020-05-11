I think Governor Brown of Oregon and Governor Inslee of Washington should voluntarily give up their salaries for the duration of the COVID-19 shutdown.
Maybe then they would be able to relate to those who have had to shut down their businesses and forego their livelihoods due to the virus.
What do you think?
