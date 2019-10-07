I am writing in support of Neil Butler for Battle Ground City Council.
I am impressed by Neil’s commitment to focusing on the day-to-day issues that Battle Ground residents face. He knows the job of a city councilor is to handle the potholes, the water issues and the broken traffic signals that really matter to residents.
Neil learned about the unique character of Battle Ground when his home was hit by a tornado.
Folks from all over the community showed up to clean up and help make repairs.
That’s the type of small-town spirit that Neil wants to support and maintain.
His opponent is unfortunately focused on making a statement about an issue that is unlikely to improve the daily lives of Battle Ground families.
I urge you to choose the candidate who wants to solve day-to-day issues for families in Battle Ground.
Please support Neil Butler for city council.
